Fans React To Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam Arrest & Canceled Show

Today, Nicki Minaj set social media on fire after posting cell phone video of her being arrested and her bags searched while in Amsterdam. The “Gag City” leader is overseas for the European leg of her sold-out Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Since around 9:17 a.m. EST, Nicki has been providing real-time updates on the alleged happenings overseas on Twitter/X. The “Barbie Tingz” rapper frequently uses the platform to interact with her Barbz, which has helped her most recent commentary go viral nearly instantly.

See Nicki Minaj’s first Amsterdam video shared on social media below.

On Twitter/X, her search video was viewed more than 2.2 million times and shared more than 4,000 times. The same video on Instagram garnered nearly 26,000 comments and 700,000 likes. The Barbz, showing their support, flooded her comment section with versions of “Free Nicki,” “Praying for Nicki,” and other messages in love and support of the star.

Nicki continued updating Twitter/X and started flooding her profile with posts. She shared that staff put her bags on the plane before she saw them, said the handlers lied to her, and told fans authorities said they found weed in her luggage.

According to ABC and other sources, the hip-hop icon also went on Twitter/X and Instagram Live, “showing her discussing the arrest with a police officer.” According to ABC, in the video, the officer stated Nicki was being detained because of carrying drugs. Nicki denied carrying drugs.

The Dutch police eventually reportedly released a statement saying they arrested Nicki for “trying to leave the country while in possession of soft drugs, which is prohibited.” The international police department later released her – but to fans’ dismay – not in time to make her Manchester show.

Nicki Minaj speaks to fans after her arrest and expresses thanks for their support.

The celebrity gossip account The Spiritual Word shared a video of live reaction to news about the canceled appearance. In the capture, the arena is filled with fans clad in pink, expecting their raptress queen to emerge.

Nicki took to Twitter/X again to explain why tonight’s show was canceled. According to the Grammy winner, after being detained for six hours, she finally left for Manchester but not in enough time to hit the stage. Nicki and her management waited until the last minute to decide whether she could perform.

In her recent message, she also thanked fans for their prayers and support. Read Nicki’s full social media statement below.

Tickets from tonight’s concert will “remain valid for the rescheduled performance.” Nicki is scheduled to perform in Birmingham, London, and Glasgow in the next few days. She returns to Manchester on Thursday, May 31.

This week, Nicki also announced a second North American leg for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour this week. The new dates kick off in September 2024.

If there is one thing Nicki Minaj is going to do, it is to show up – and show out – for her fans. We have no doubt the raptress will be rocking the mic, owning the stage and slaying her fits once again.

