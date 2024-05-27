Open Discussion: Can Christians Faithfully Serve Both God And Greek Letter Organizations?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Christians are finding it harder to reconcile their faith and their affiliation with Black Greek Letter Organizations. A mass exit from sororities and fraternities seems to be occurring as the topic has become increasingly popular over the past year.

BGLOs are part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, a coordinating body of nine member, historically African American, Greek Letter organizations. Nicknamed the Divine Nine, they include Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Alpha Phi Alpha, Phi Beta Sigma, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta.

Recently, a TikTok user went viral for publicly denouncing her sorority less than 30 days after her initiation. In an open letter, she stated her decision was influenced by the organization’s ceremonies, oaths, and honoring of a Greek goddess. The young woman also stated she was not privy to specific process requirements needed to become an official member. She claimed they went directly against her Christian values and were behaviors she no longer wanted to compromise on.

Of said requirements was a vow ceremony. This entailed kneeling before a ceremonial table and reciting from the organization’s Ritual Book, “vows and obligations from which you can never be freed.” She argued that Scripture directly speaks against such actions, quoting the first Commandment, “You shall have no other gods before Me,” as well as Joshua 23:16, “If you violate the covenant of the Lord your God, which he commanded you, and go and serve other gods and bow down to them, the Lord’s anger will burn against you, and you will quickly perish from the good land he has given you.”

Social media users are sounding off with a mix of responses.

Fellow denouncers undoubtedly support her, echoing her reasoning of their relationship with God being compromised. They say her letter is a template for others who want to make the same decision. Members who remain, yet respect her decision, say leaving and joining are personal choices. They argue the organization will only become an idol if you make it one.

Conversely, critics staunchly disapprove of her public denouncing. Some believe she should not have exposed details of her initiation process as they are private ceremonies. They also argue that the founders of these organizations, who are one generation removed from slavery, would not implement a demonic process to have others join them in caring for the most vulnerable. Others question if her actions were for clout as denunciations are increasingly trending.

Curiosity around these organizations, their history, and processes spark questions in those who are unfamiliar:

If the organizations are meant to promote togetherness, why is there exclusivity and secret processes? Why does one have to pledge their life in order to be accepted? What is the correlation, if any, between Greek culture and mythology and Black culture that would cause founders to create these organizations promoting it? How do you reconcile using Bible-based text to make a pledge to an unaffiliated organization? Why has God “revealed” it to be idolatry to some and not others?

We want to hear your thoughts.

Do you believe Christians can faithfully serve both God and Greek Letter Organizations?

Open Discussion: Can Christians Faithfully Serve Both God And Greek Letter Organizations?