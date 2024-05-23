Listen Live
Recording Artists

Skylar Blatt Talks Chris Brown Keeping His Promise, Being Sought out by Meek Mill, Rough Upbringing.

Published on May 23, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Lemonade stand gather round for this! Leah Henry talked to up in coming rapper Skylar Blatt, best known for her new single with Chris Brown called “Wake Up.” The Ohio based rapper came to the stand to spill on how her and Chris Brown connected and made a record. Skylar discusses Chris Brown keeping a months long promise to get the record to come to fruition. Skylar also talked about Meek Mill giving her recognition in the earlier parts of her career and the industry love she’s received since then. The Cincinnati rapper also talked about her harder upbringing in Ohio and how that shaped her as an artist. Lemonade stand let’s support newcomer Skylar Blatt! Grab, a cup, through it back, and sip on that!

Skylar Blatt Talks Chris Brown Keeping His Promise, Being Sought out by Meek Mill, Rough Upbringing.  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

Entertainment

TV Adaptation of “Car Wash” In The Works At NBC

Music

Two Eras Of R&B Unite: Mariah Carey Joins Muni Long On The Remix Of “Made For Me”

News

Diddy Hit With New Lawsuit Alleging 2003 Sexual Assault

News

Eminem Is A Proud Papa As Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Married

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close