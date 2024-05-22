Fans Slam Amber Rose For Endorsing Donald Trump

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Rose’s devoted fanbase, known as The Rosebuds, expressed dismay at the model and SlutWalk activist’s decision to endorse Donald Trump for the forthcoming presidential election.

Fans flocked to the comment section of Rose’s Instagram account on May 20, after the 40-year-old star shared a photo of herself posing alongside the former President and his wife, Melania Trump, at an event.

Amber Rose posing with Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

The trio, dressed in gala attire, smiled at the camera in the seemingly happy photo.

“Trump 2024 ,” Rose captioned the post.

Supporters of the former video vixen expressed dissatisfaction in the comments section, criticizing her for seemingly prioritizing a photo opportunity with Trump over her advocacy for LGBTQ and women’s rights, particularly given Trump’s track record of implementing policies that have adversely affected both groups during his tenure.

From 2015 to 2018, Rose hosted the SlutWalk event annually, a gathering and march dedicated to advancing gender equality, combating slut-shaming, and addressing sexual violence and victim-blaming. The event served as a forum for participants to share experiences, champion women’s rights, and build a supportive community.

“Imagine being an ‘advocate’ for women’s rights and endorsing Trump and his party who reversed Roe V. Wade. Wild,” wrote one user, noting how the former President took pride in eliminating federal abortion rights in 2022.

Another upset fan penned, “Damn Amber…You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports…smdh.”

Other netizens announced that they would no longer be following Rose due to the unexpected photo opp.

“Unfollow with the quickness. He is against everything I thought you stood for. Bye girl,” one Instagram user commented.

A second person penned, “I’ve never unfollowed someone for political reasons but to speak on feminism the way you have then align yourself with him, let’s me know it was all fake from the jump. There’s no way you can support women while supporting this man. I hope it’s all worth it for you.”

Rose caught wind of the chatter of her photo with Trump on The Shade Room, and doubled down regarding her support for the problematic presidential candidate.

“Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did.I’ll ALWAYS put women first. Ya’ll want biological men in women’s sports. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed because WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions,” she wrote in the comment section.

Rose’s photograph with Trump comes as a surprise considering her past remarks about the Republican figure, during which she openly expressed disapproval of the controversial politician and businessman. After Trump won the presidential election in 2016, Rose told US Weekly she would be fleeing to another country.

“Jesus Christ, I can’t even think about it! I’m moving, I’m out! I can’t. And I am taking my son with me! I would be devastated, to be honest with you!“ she told the outlet in March 2016.

She also compared Trump to the anti-Christ during a discussion on her Loveline With Amber Rose podcast in 2017.

In case she forgot, Twitter users dug up her previous tweets against the former president.

What’s going on, Amber!?



Fans Slam Amber Rose For Endorsing Donald Trump was originally published on hellobeautiful.com