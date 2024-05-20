Jasmine Crockett’s ‘​​Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In a plot twist that no one saw coming, the apparent ‘​”Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” Challenge has officially gone viral.

While this week’s personal attacks between Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Marjorie Taylor Greene further exposed the ugly side of partisan politics, the dispute that began with the suspected white supremacist Republican from Georgia mocking a Black woman’s physical appearance has, at least, produced one real positive: It’s inspired a slew of singers to craft songs on social media that have been named after Crockett’s now-infamous alliterative description of Greene.

In case you missed it, on Thursday during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing, Greene accused Crockett of having “fake eyelashes” that prevented her from “reading” documents properly.

When Reps. Jamie Raskin and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats, stepped in to defend Crockett and demanded an apology, Greene refused, prompting Crockett to drop the “B6” on the entire House Oversight and Accountability Committee by asking committee members: “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

The indirectly direct reference to Greene’s appearance quickly went viral before ultimately sparking the aforementioned virtual onslaught of content creators’ songs named after Crockett’s six-word phrase. Spanning multiple genres, the songs have been warmly greeted by Crockett.

In response, the junior Congresswoman from Texas started a social media thread as a place to gather all of the “bleach blonde bad built butch body” songs — Crockett called them “B6 songs” — that have been created out of inspiration from her own words.

“The INTERNET is UNdefeated!” Crockett exclaimed on X, formerly Twitter. “This thread is so that all the B6 songs can be consolidated into one space! Someone just sent me the first country song! I must admit I’ve had a number of Bops stuck in my head.”

Sharing the country song in which the singer sang, “you’re a bleach blonde bad built butch body, swinging for the fences, good God almighty,” Crockett also encouraged her nearly 300,000 followers to share which ones they like best and “Drop your fav.”

Crockett’s followers obliged the Congresswoman’s request and posted a series of other songs, like the below one that was brilliantly styled after Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss song against rival rapper Drake, “They Not Like Us.”

Crockett said that version “has been a fav for me!”

Crockett has made it a habit of going viral during her young career on Capitol Hill. In the process, she’s relentlessly ruffled Republican feathers.

Just last month, Crockett’s appearance on a podcast sparked false accusations that straddled the fine line of anti-Black racism after the Congresswoman addressed the topic of reparations. Conservatives conveniently took Crockett’s words out of context and mounted a social media campaign falsely accusing her of lobbying for “exempting blacks from taxes.”

In January, Crockett said during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee meeting that Republicans “lie” in comments that called out partisan efforts to criminalize President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Later, Crockett responded to South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican, who accused Hunter Biden of using his “white privilege” to duck out on the deposition last month.

“I can’t get over the gentle lady from South Carolina talking about white privilege,” Crockett said about Mace. “It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a Black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like.”

During an appearance last year on the Small Doses podcast with Amanda Seales, Crockett explained what it meant to her to be a progressive Democrat.

“For me, to be progressive means that I am fighting for policies that will progress this country, progress my people, and fighting against anything that is regressive,” Crockett said. “You’re doing it for the people. The ‘P’ in ‘progressive,’ to me, means people. You’re not doing it on behalf of corporations, you’re not doing it on behalf of any special interests … So for me, it is people-centered policies that will make sure that they are walking into a better life in the future.”

The post Jasmine Crockett’s ‘​​Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG appeared first on NewsOne.

