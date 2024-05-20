Listen Live
Law Officials Explain Why Diddy Won’t Be Charged In Violent Hotel Attack

Published on May 20, 2024

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
diddy, cassie

Source: General / Radio One

Scenes from shocking surveillance footage took the world by storm Friday (May 17) as the leaked 2016 clips appeared to show Sean Puff Daddy Combs violently attacking then-girlfriend Cassie inside a Los Angeles hotel. Since the clips surfaced, many are calling on law enforcement to pursue charges against the 54-year-old business and entertainment mogul.

But the LA County DA says they simply can’t file charges due to the statute of limitations.

**WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES AND DESCRIPTIONS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE**

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles,” the office of district attorney George Gascón explained in an online statement. “We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch.”

The statute of limitations for misdemeanor assault in California is one year and three years for felony assault, according to legal experts. The DA’s office added that, if the attack did indeed occur in 2016, the timeframe for criminal prosecution has long expired.

Law Officials Explain Why Diddy Won’t Be Charged In Violent Hotel Attack  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

