Ye FKA Kanye West Splits With Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos

Ye, formerly Kanye West, has parted ways with his Yeezy Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos over the Yeezy Porn plan.

Published on May 16, 2024

Conservative Catholic Group St. Michael's Media Holds Prayer Rally In Baltimore

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, aligned himself with conservative British commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and named him the chief of staff for the Yeezy brand. According to the resignation letter penned by Milo Yiannopoulos, one of the factors leading to his leaving the company is the formation of the Yeezy Porn brand.

TMZ reports that Milo Yiannopoulos, 39, spoke exclusively with the outlet and confirmed that he is no longer affiliated with Ye or the Yeezy brand.

“I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution,” Yiannopoulos said to TMZ.

Yiannopoulos shared his resignation letter with the outlet, citing that the creation of the Yeezy Porn defies his personal stances and recovery, stating that the introduction of the company would be “an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

Yiannopoulos did say that if Ye decides to move beyond his porn plans that he’d be open to returning to work with the company. It isn’t known how far along the Chicago producer and businessman is into his prospective venture but he has mentioned in interviews that he once struggled with an addiction to pornography.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Ye FKA Kanye West Splits With Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

