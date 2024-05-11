Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It was the dress that broke the internet back in 2015, one of the most puzzling brain busters of the digital age. Now, instead of white & gold or blue & black, the man behind the viral craze may be wearing black & white for a while.

The Guardian reports that 38-year-old Scottish man Keir Johnston pleaded guilty on Thursday (May 9) to endangering the life of his wife, Grace, by strangling her.

The dress, worn by Grace’s mother during their wedding in 2015, went viral after a guest at the wedding posted an image on Tumblr, calling on social media to help her figure out the color.

With celebrities and regular folk alike trying to solve the mystery, the Johnstons received worldwide attention. They were even brought on to The Ellen Show, where host Ellen DeGeneres gifted the couple with $10,000 and a trip to Grenada.

Fearing For Her Life

However, things weren’t as sweet as it seemed at home. According to the prosecutor, Grace lived in fear of her husband’s abusive ways.

In March 2022, Grace went to a job interview on the mainland, away from their home on the remote Isle of Colonsay, which has no permanent police presence. Keir, drinking at a local pub, reportedly texted his wife, “You should support me but you do not.”

When Grace returned home, Keir woke up and announced that he was leaving her. An altercation followed, and Keir threw his wife to the ground.

“He placed both knees on her arms, so she was unable to move. He then began strangling her with both his hands,” according to prosecutor Chris Macintosh. “She was initially able to scream and feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her as he was very forceful.”

Despite having severe bruising, Grace did not require medical attention.

Keir Johnston was remanded in custody following his guilty plea. He will be sentenced on June 6.

Man Behind #TheDress Pleads Guilty To Strangling His Wife was originally published on hiphopnc.com