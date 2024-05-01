Ye & Ty Dolla $ign ft. North West “Talking,” Boosie “F’d Up Fr Fr” & More | Daily Visuals

Listen Live
North West makes her directorial debut courtesy of Kanye West and Boosie Badazz went and messed with the wrong one. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 1, 2024

Rolling Loud California 2024

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kanye West has made it be known that he doesn’t want his kids exploited in any way, shape or form on social media. But when it comes to the music game, he doesn’t seem to mind giving his firstborn, North West, a helping hand in getting her career started.

In the visuals to “Talking,” North West makes her unexpected directorial debut as she takes center stage with some of her adolescent peers who join her for a fun ride in a drop top convertible and share a prayer at the dinner table before North gets some boxing lessons from dear old dad, Kanye. Man, we really hope North and Blue Ivy don’t grow up to have some kind of weird celebrity kids rivalry. Just sayin.’

Boosie  Badazz meanwhile finds himself having some relationship drama and for his clip to “F’d Up Fr Fr,” the rapper is caught in a tit-for-tat situation as his boo does him dirty after learning about his own promiscuous ways. It’s a cold game out there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Danny Boy featuring Snoop Dogg, Bankroll Buna, and more.

YE & TY DOLLA $IGN FT. NORTH WEST – “TALKING”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “F’D UP FR FR”

DANNY BOY FT. SNOOP DOGG – “SO HIGH”

BANKROLL BUNA – “PHARAOH”

SHAYBO – “GET IT”

MELLO BUCKZZ – “SKITTLES”

D4M $LOAN – “ERYKAH BADU”

BIG YAVO – “YOU AIN’T NEVA”

