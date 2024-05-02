A Logical Next Step In Luxury: First Impressions Of The New All-Electric 2024 Acura ZDX SUV

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If a definitive marker of an individual’s evolution exists, it would be how one appreciates the gift of innovation and the wonderment of discovering the finer things in life. Acura, a leader in the automotive category, has now introduced a new vehicle to its growing fleet in the all-new, all-electric 2024 Acura ZDX SUV, which feels like the next logical step in luxury.

I want to preface this piece by sharing with the readers that I am not an expert in automotive technology. I have always admired Acura, most especially their TLX and MDX offerings, but I haven’t had much experience driving their vehicles. Growing up in the Washington, D.C. area, I would witness the brand’s Legend and NSX cars on the road with a bit of envy from my trusty Honda Accord.

The Acura team was gracious enough to invite a gathering of media professionals for the initial first drive of its latest vehicle, the 2024 Acura ZDX, in the city of Montecito in Santa Barbara, Calif. at the beautiful Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in late April. With Acura’s ethos of “Precision Crafted Performance” at the forefront, the Type S version of the ZDX I test-drove easily exemplified what the company strives for.

But before we get into my impressions, let’s dig into the nuts and bolts a bit.

Some of the specs for the top-of-the-line Type S trim of the ZDX include dual motor (AWD), 499 Max HP with a max torque of 544, a range rating of 278, and a max towing capability of 3,500 pounds. The ZDX has four drive modes: Snow, Normal, Sport, and Individual. It also comes equipped with all-season 275/40 R22 tires in this particular model.

Focusing on the exterior, the ZDX features a Panoramic Moonroof with Tilt and Slide Function and a Power Lift Tailgate with Hands Free Access. The lighting features Acura’s signature Jewel Eye LED Headlights, Chicane Daytime Running Lights, and Chicane LED tail lights.

The ZDX Type S is also equipped with the ACURAWATCH 360+ , an innovative visual and driver assistance feature complete with 12 parking sensors (6 in front, 6 in rear), automatic parking assist, adaptive cruise control, and Hands Free Cruise among other standout safety features.

Returning to the interior, the seats feature Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed with Embossed Type S Logo, which highlights Front 16-Way Power Seats with Power Lumbar Support, Thigh Extension, and Side Bolsters.

All versions of the ZDX come equipped with 18 Bang & Olufsen speakers and the Type S also comes with a Head-Up Display, 11.3-Inch Color Touchscreen Display, Wireless Android Auto compatibility, Wireless Apple CarPlay® compatibility, wireless charging for smartphones, and several USB-C charging ports for all your electronic needs.

On the first night, Acura Public Relations Lead Matt Burnam led attendees through a detailed introduction of the ZDX, giving the floor to several key figures who helped to bring the vehicle to life.

With the car taking up space in the hotel courtyard, the ZDX’s Double Apex Blue Pearl color glowed under the night sky and looked to be a premium product as promised. Onlookers paused at several intervals throughout the day to take a gander themselves, and our initial evening view held the same magnetism and wonder.

On the second day, journalists were assigned a vehicle and I was given a Snowfall Pearl ZDX for my drive. The Acura team gave us brief instructions as we acclimated ourselves and then we were off on a rollicking ride through Santa Barbara County. I understand that self-driving vehicles have been in development for years but I never thought I’d allow myself to trust a machine to do all the heavy lifting. I can’t begin to tell you how incorrect I was.

The Hands Free Cruise is one of the best things I’ve experienced behind the wheel. I gave myself over to technology as I’ve done on much smaller scales, marveling at how the car hugged turns, switched lanes, and even adjusted speeds when traffic bloomed. There is haptic feedback in the seats that indicates an automatic turn and the steering wheel features an indicator light that blinks green when in operation and red when it is time to take the reins back.

The power of the ZDX is remarkable and while I’ve driven sports cars before, I never imagined that an EV would come close to matching that power. I won’t share how fast I was going as I hope to go on excursions like this in the future, but I definitely tested the limits and then some.

The winding turns of the Central Coast as we headed into the beautiful Olive + Lavender Farms in Los Olivos were breathtaking and the booming Bang & Olufsen sound system most certainly added to the moment. The drive back to Rosewood Miramar Beach through the Santa Ynez Valley was equally astounding as light traffic presented an opportunity to cruise leisurely.

As I opened with, I am not a car expert but I don’t think I’ve ever had as much fun making turns in an automobile. I primarily drove in the Sport mode for punch and power but took it down to Normal to determine a difference. You lose some speed and the turns weren’t as smooth but it still hugged the road wonderfully. I imagine from a performance and energy usage standpoint, the various modes have their best applications as they relate to different scenarios.

Continuing my voyage, I marveled at the One Pedal Driving regenerative braking feature. With One Pedal Driving, the vehicle slows down as you release the accelerator pedal and kick back power using kinetic energy into the ZDX for a few extra miles of range. Of the Normal and High modes, I found myself using the former as it does take some getting used to but once you do, it is seamless.

I reluctantly returned the ZDX to the Acura staff on hand but had more exploration to accomplish as I barely used any of the features inside the vehicle. Jonathon Rivers, Manager, Product Planning for Acura, gave me a personal rundown of the interior features and explained some of the driving, braking, and other nuances between the trims.

Mr. Rivers explained in our brief chat that much of the interior design of the ZDX was to bring modern touches to the classic car formula. This sentiment was echoed by other members of the staff, who all stated that the vehicle is a technological marvel but also approachable for EV neophytes like myself.

This was true as Rivers pointed out the positioning of climate controls, mirror adjusting, and customizable audio and visual options and how intuitive and intentional the design was. My favorite moment was when Rivers showed me how to operate the Digital Rearview Mirror, and I couldn’t contain my delight. Rivers explained that this ease of use was a goal for the development team.

“We created an interior design that should be familiar to most,” Rivers explained. “Some EVs feel like you’re driving a spaceship, or controls aren’t where they typically are. We made sure to have controls in spots that make sense. Yes, we have a fancy infotainment but we also kept with tradition with knobs and easy-to-find controls for seat memory positioning, premium leather inside the vehicle, and other touches.”

I also spoke briefly with ZDX Development Leader John Hwang. I opened the chat with Mr. Hwang by asking who the ZDX was designed for and how he envisions who the vehicle is for in the growing EV landscape.

“Our team looked at other EVs in the market and one of the customers we hope to attract is power couples,” Hwang shared. “It’s roomy enough to bring along a pair of friends but also if the couple has children, there is more than enough space inside for them. There is a lot of versatility here.”

Hwang added, “We stuck to Acura’s “Precision Crafted Performance” style and built the ZDX low, sleek and sporty and we have two trims, starting with the A-Spec, which still has plenty of power and sport performance. However, Type S has not only the sport performance aspect but the latest design features that Acura customers, especially those who have driven the MDX or RLX, would expect.”

At $73,500 MSRP, the ZDX is, without a doubt, a luxury buy but there are financial kickbacks for those looking for a break on their wallets. A federal tax credit of $7,500 will knock the price of the Type S down to $66,000. There are also three charging package options with EVgo charging credits included. There are leasing options, an all-digital shopping experience for customers along with a handy app that serves as your master hub for all things Acura.

I can’t say enough great things about the ZDX. It’s a big, roomy SUV with massive legroom and headspace, comfortable seating, unparalleled power in its class, and all the bells and whistles befitting its price tag. Should anyone be in the market for an EV SUV that outpunches its competitors at a lower price with more standard features, the ZDX should garner a closer look.

To learn more about the Acura ZDX, click here.

—

Photo: Acura/Honda/D.L. Chandler

