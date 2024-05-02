Normani Covers The April 2024 Issue Of ‘The Cut’ Ahead Of The Release Of Her Debut Album, ‘Dopamine’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Normani is like many Black women I know and admire. She’s resilient and driven—a bad-a$$ female who has overcome challenges and repurposed this adversity to do things her own way despite what naysayers say.

Coming into her personal style and charting her passionate path, the young singer wants to make her mark in music, entertainment, and whatever industry her heart desires. She sat down with The Cut in April to discuss these ambitions.

A little over a month before the release of her long-awaited debut album, Dopamine, Normani gets candid about what’s been going on in her life. The consummate fashion girl, she also poses for a stunning shoot in designers we love and shots we are gagging over.

With a compelling write-up and stunning cover images, Normani shows she is a force no one can miss. Keep scrolling to learn more about The Cut’s April magazine cover girl.

Normani tells ‘The Cut’ she wanted to take time to ‘reinvent’ and be ‘experimental.’

While speaking with The Cut’s Conner Garel, Normani reportedly sat in black and white, picking at a bowl of fruit in West Adams, a historically Black neighborhood in South Los Angeles. A flurry of people were around her during the interview, including her mother, Andrea.

Normani, whose full name is Normani Kordei Hamilton, discussed several topics while playing with her snack bowl. She opened up about singing with Fifth Harmony and the group’s lack of artistic control. She explained the seemingly long period between her 2019 breakout single “Motivation” and her new album. And the West Coast native talked about being inspired by her loved ones amid family illness.

While the bombshell beauty didn’t owe anyone an explanation, she leveraged her dialogue with the culture publication to define her moment, choices, and next chapter. We are here for it all.

Normani’s previous tour with Ariana Grande, the 2019 MTV Music Awards performance of “Motivation,” and nearly immediate industry and social media reaction to her songs sent fans into a frenzy waiting for music. But the 27-year-old needed time.

“I could’ve put three albums out by now in that duration. I’m not oblivious to that,” Normani said about working on Dopamine. “But I felt like I owed it to myself to be able to take my time, and reinvent, and be experimental.”

She’s also previously reacted to negative fan commentary about the pending album release. In 2022, she took to X/witter posting, “Just shut the f—k up,” to a fan lamenting that she had gotten “comfortable” or “less hungry.”

Normani is ready to release ‘Dopamine,’ an album named after the highs and lows of her experiences.

Normani also recalled returning home to Los Angeles to be with family. Her parents both received a cancer diagnosis, and she wanted to be around them. With both now in good health and years of preparation, the “Wild Side” artist is ready to drop her first major solo project.

Her perspective has changed, too. “That time shifted the way I view and navigate life,” she explained, referring to dealing with her family’s health scares. “I don’t fear things the way that I used to.”

Normani’s new project will be released on June 14. The Cut writes that the album has “a bossy energy,” an intro that is “reminiscent of how Aaliyah opens “4 Page Letter,” and a track that “scans like a love letter to the South.”

Describing her new music, Normani told the publication, “I felt like I needed to experience things to actually be able to talk about them on a record, whether it was my parents, heartbreak, or even just being in tune with myself as a 27-year-old woman. There’s so much life I’ve lived in the span of creating this body of work.”

Read Normani’s full The Cut article and see her eye-catching cover images here.

