Eminem Announces New Album ‘The Death Of Slim Shady’

Eminem still got some gas left in the tank, but can he produce the fire he use to decades ago? We'll find out this summer...

Published on April 26, 2024

After years of playing the sideline of the Hip-Hop game, Eminem seems ready to return with a brand new album, but judging from the title of it, this just might be the last time the rap icon releases an LP in his illustrious career.

Yesterday (April 25), Eminem dropped by the NFL Draft which was being held in his hometown of Detroit. While he was there he took the time to announce the news that he’d be releasing his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady, this summer. To get the album buzzing he released a trailer for the project, which featured clips of some of Em’s most popular songs released over the last two decades. (Feel old yet?)

Playing off of Unsolved Mysteries, the trailer asks the question of “who killed Slim Shady” and comedically features a cameo from 50 Cent who says, “He’s not a friend. He’s a psychopath.”

Though no new songs were featured in the trailer to give us an idea of what the album would sound like, it’s a pretty safe bet that fans will tune in regardless as this man has had a loyal following since breaking into the game in 1999.

Check out the trailer to Eminem’s forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, and let us know if you have any expectations for it in the comments section below.

Eminem Announces New Album ‘The Death Of Slim Shady’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

