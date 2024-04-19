Listen Live
Dr. Tim Godfrey’s “Big God” Uplifts Hearts and Moves Feet

| 04.19.24
Dr. Tim Godfrey / GUMEC

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / other

Grammy-nominated artist Dr. Tim Godfrey brings the spirit to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, discussing his viral hit “Big God” and his recent life changes.

“Big God” has transcended borders, becoming a global phenomenon. Fans everywhere are singing along, with even Whoopi Goldberg joining the movement and sharing how the song has deepened her faith. “It’s amazing,” Dr. Godfrey reflects, “how a song recorded in Lagos can touch so many lives around the world.”

The song’s power lies in its simple yet profound message: God’s greatness surpasses any challenge. “Big God” offers a comforting reminder that He is ever-present and always bigger than any problem we face.

This viral sensation isn’t Dr. Godfrey’s first rodeo. His collaboration with Travis Greene, “Nara,” became a beloved Thanksgiving anthem, topping charts in 16 countries. “God just told me to put it out like that,” he reveals about the Entstehungsprozess (German for creative process) behind “Nara.”

Related Article: JJ Hairston &amp; Youthful Praise Announce 2-Part International Recording

Life has brought exciting changes for Dr. Godfrey. A newlywed, he’s embracing life in Houston with his wife, who originally hails from D.C. While adjusting to a new city, Dr. Godfrey maintains a grateful heart: “God has been good.”

Looking to connect with Dr. Tim Godfrey and experience his uplifting music? Find him across all your favorite social media platforms:

  • Instagram: @TimGodfreyworld
  • YouTube: @TimGodfreyWorld
  • TikTok: @TimGodfreyworld
  • Twitter: @TimGodfreyworld
  • Facebook: @DrTimGodfrey

Stream his music on all major platforms by searching “Tim Godfrey.”

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

