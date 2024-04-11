Listen Live
Kentucky Woman Quits Job After Winning Lottery, Says “God Made A Way”

Published on April 11, 2024

Extreme Macro Close-Up of a Caucasian Person's Hand Holding a Penny and Scraping a Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket

Source: Five Buck Photos / Getty

Reshawn Toliver of Hopkinsville, Kentucky struck gold after winning the lottery.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Toliver was hoping for a new opportunity after finding herself discontent and fed up with her current job. After purchasing a scratch-off and realizing she had the winning ticket, that new opportunity she was hoping and praying for revealed itself in the form of $90,000.

 

Screaming a scream that echoed throughout the entire house, the reality of what just took place immediately hit her.

“I’ve never hollered that loud before,” she told ABC 12. “One minute, it’s like breathe. The next minute, it’s like, stop laughing. I can hear the scream over and over again in my head.” In a matter of just a few minutes, Toliver’s entire life had changed for the better. Something she had been longing for was finally able to happen due to a piece of paper that held her fate.

On March 4, she made her way to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim her winnings which amounted to $64,800 after taxes. With her prize and new found freedom, Toliver decided to bite the bullet and leave her job. Despite feeling slight guilt, it was a decision she’d been sitting on for some time and there was no better time to act on it than the present. Reflecting on God’s intercession on her life, Toliver said, “I was unhappy with my job, and God made a way.”

Kentucky Woman Quits Job After Winning Lottery, Says “God Made A Way”  was originally published on elev8.com

