South African DJ ‘Black Coffee’ Headlines Netflix’s Stunning New ‘Rebel Moon’ EP

New York, New York- In a celestial announcement that set fans ablaze, Netflix released the official companion EP for the much-anticipated film “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver,” the next chapter in visionary filmmaker Zack Snyder‘s interstellar odyssey.

Titled “Rebel Moon – Songs of the Rebellion,”the EP is making its intergalactic debut on all digital streaming platforms ahead of the April 19th premiere of the film on Netflix. “Rebel Moon – Songs of the Rebellion” boasts an eclectic lineup including Jessie Reyez, Tainy, Tokischa, TOKiMONSTA, aespa, Black Coffee, and Kordhell. Each composition is tailored exclusively for the film, with every note resonating with the essence of a lead character who served as its muse.

The EP’s launch event, was headlined by the illustrious Black Coffee, (Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo) the South African DJ, record producer and songwriter whose accolades include eight South African Music Awards, four DJ Awards, two Metro FM Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album

In the sequel to Snyder’s cosmic epic, audiences will be transported back into the heart of the conflict, where Kora (portrayed by Sofia Boutella) and her band of fearless revolutionaries confront an old nemesis: Admiral Atticus Noble (played by Ed Skrein) and his formidable Imperium legion. With the fate of the oppressed villagers of Veldt hanging in the balance, the rebels must marshal their courage and cunning to thwart the machinations of the malevolent Motherworld.

“My hopes are that because we were able to do two films, that we’re able to really invest in the characters for the first film so that the audience gets to really understand why they’re fighting for the villagers of Veldt,” Snyder says. “In Part Two, it’s time for that fight to begin.”

Reflecting on the evolution of his two-part magnum opus, Snyder emphasized the importance of character development in laying the groundwork for the climactic showdown in the sequel. As the rebels brace themselves for their most harrowing battle yet, they are forced to confront the ghosts of their pasts, forging bonds of camaraderie and courage in the crucible of adversity.

Returning cast members, including Sofia Boutella, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, and Doona Bae, alongside new additions such as Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, and Cary Elwes, ensure that “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” will be a thrilling voyage into the unknown, teeming with spectacle and emotion.

As the countdown to the film’s release commences, “Rebel Moon – Songs of the Rebellion” serves as a tantalizing prelude, offering audiences a celestial symphony that melds the visual splendor of Snyder’s cinematic universe with the sonic ingenuity of some of today’s most prodigious musical talents. Prepare to embark on a voyage across the cosmos, where bravery knows no bounds and the echoes of rebellion reverberate across the stars.

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos by Sean Bell

