Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Hot 107.9 Who's Hot Artist Showcase Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As one of the baddest emcees to come out of Baton Rouge in a minute, Fredo Bang has definitely proven to be a rapper willing to take a few risks.

Many will be able to witness what we mean live and in full effect when he hits the road later this spring on his Yes, I’m Sad Tour.

…yeah, sure!

 

RELATED: My First Time – Latto Explains Why She Only Eats Wagyu Beef: “No Hamburger Helper ‘Round Here!”

Related Stories

Although we find it hard to believe that a high-energy spirit like Bang would be embarking on a “sad” tour, he might still be a little upset over his first-time experience doing indoor skydiving. Based on the hilarious “My First Time” story he told us this week — the studio could barely stop laughing! — it’s safe to assume our guy is not hopping out any real planes at no point in the foreseeable future. We can’t blame you, homie!

Watch Fredo Bang break down why indoor skydiving doesn’t come as easy as emceeing for the latest segment of “My First Time” below:

 

 

The post My First Time: Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Travel

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout

23 items
Entertainment

WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming

20 items
Entertainment

X Is Not Smelling What Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Cooking After Saying He Won’t Publicly Endorse President Biden

Entertainment

From Book to Big Screen: 9 Popular Books By Black Authors Turned Into Movies

Music

We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close