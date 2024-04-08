Listen Live
News

Dame Dash’s Lawyers Resign Due To Unpaid Legal Fees

The cake-a-holic has yet to respond.

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Damon Dash

Source: Courtesy of Damon Dash / Damon Dash

Dame Dash will have to seek new legal representation. His lawyers have served him resignation papers due to unpaid fees.

HotNewHipHop is reporting that the Harlem, New York, native’s debts continue to increase. Last week, Felton T. Newell and Justin H. Sanders, Esqs., of Sanders Roberts LLP formally abandoned their positions as the lawyers on record for the media mogul. The reasons they cited included “breach of contractual obligations to the firm” and claimed Dame Dash “failed to fulfill their financial obligations under their retainer agreement, resulting in the firm initiating an enforcement action against them.”

The firm was representing Dame Dash in his court battle against Monique Bunn. Back in 2023, the photographer claimed he sexually assaulted her but he was eventually cleared of any wrong doing.  According to documents obtained by HipHopDX, she has since requested that the case be reopened citing the jury did not understand the gravity of the damages she suffered. Bunn also states that she was not compensated for her work and that Dame Dash.

“The evidence at trial – which was uncontroverted – established that each photo was worth $1,500, which should have resulted in a verdict for at least $384,750,000,” the 285-page document read. “It is well known that professional photographers earn much of their income through licensing their portfolio of photographs, and Defendants’ actions destroyed Ms. Bunn’s economic prospects. The jury ignored the valuation evidence and awarded zero to Ms. Bunn.”

Dame Dash has yet to formally respond to the matter. You can read through the lawyer’s notice of resignation below.

Dame Dash’s Lawyers Resign Due To Unpaid Legal Fees  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Travel

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout

23 items
Entertainment

WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming

20 items
Entertainment

X Is Not Smelling What Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Cooking After Saying He Won’t Publicly Endorse President Biden

Entertainment

From Book to Big Screen: 9 Popular Books By Black Authors Turned Into Movies

Music

We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close