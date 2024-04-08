Listen Live
Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

Published on April 8, 2024

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives For Sentencing In Domestic Abuse Case

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

Jonathan Majors avoids jail time, being sentenced to one year of domestic violence and assault counseling in case against ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning, ordering Majors to complete a 52 week in-person batterer’s intervention program and continue with his mental health therapy. (ETOnline)

The sentencing comes nearly four months after being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. After a two-week trial, Majors was initially set to be sentenced in January, but it was delayed to April due to motions filed by his legal team. The motions were dismissed last Wednesday, according to Variety.com. Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning.

The judge also granted a full protective order for Jabbari. Majors could face a year in jail if terms are violated.

“He is not sorry and has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt another women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari said in her victim impact statement, “I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”

Majors was accompanied in court by his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, family, and supporters. He made no statement in court.

