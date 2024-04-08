BRUHNews: Racist Ohio Man Aims Gun At Burger King Worker Over Price Being Too Low

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Police in a Cleveland suburb are on the lookout for a man who aimed his gun at a Burger King employee for reasons that landed this report in the #BRUHNews mix. The Burger King worker says the man was upset over the price of his meal being lower than he expected.

Cleveland area news outlet WOIO reports that the incident at Burger King took place on the morning of this past Easter Sunday in the town of Willowick. The outlet obtained footage of the moment via a surveillance camera this past Monday (April 1). Howard Vernon, 38, explained to WOIO what led to the violent exchange.

“To know that somebody would do something like that just because I’m trying to give you a better deal and it flip out like that, it is scary,” Vernon said to WOIO. ‘I was taking this guy’s order and he ordered two sausage egg and cheese croissants and a sausage biscuit and hashbrowns and the order came out to $8 and he was like my order can’t be right it should be like $11 and I’m like trying to explain to him that we had a promotion going on and like it’s cheaper and he started cussing and getting all loud and I was like I don’t know what to tell you I don’t know why you want to pay more money.”

The man drove off and then returned to the drive-through window and aimed his firearm at Vernon while using a racial slur. Vernon stood defiant and wasn’t moved by the man’s aggressive tactics.

“The whole time I was just like if you gonna do it do it, I’m not about to run,” Vernon said. “You don’t scare me or anything like that just do what you gotta do and he just kept blurting out racial slurs and it’s crazy cause there was an older woman like his gun was on top of this older woman’s car he could’ve gave her a heart attack like anything you know.”

Thank goodness the employee wasn’t harmed and with the video footage, it hopefully won’t be long before the angry big spender is taken off the streets.

—

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty

#BRUHNews: Racist Ohio Man Aims Gun At Burger King Worker Over Price Being Too Low was originally published on hiphopwired.com