Kenneth Petty Goes Viral Over Updated Sex Offender Registry Photo

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has gone viral after updating his photo on the sex offender registry recently.

The web was buzzing as Kenneth Petty, the husband of rap superstar Nicki Minaj, recently updated his photograph on the state of California’s website of registered sex offenders. The updated photo was a necessity as Petty’s sentence of house arrest ended. The Megan’s Law website operated by the state of California has Petty’s status as an offender as well as personal data including his age and date of birth along with the reason for his previous conviction and aliases. Petty recently served a period of house arrest for threatening Offset.

Petty’s status comes as a result of being found guilty in an attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl, which occurred in 1995. He was sentenced to four years in jail. He ran afoul of the law in 2019 after moving to California with Nicki Minaj before their marriage. For that offense, he was sentenced to three years of probation and a year of house arrest for failing to notify the state of his status when he arrived, which was discovered after he was pulled over at a traffic stop. He also had to shell out $20,000 in fines.

Nicki Minaj has been on record defending her husband, claiming that he was wrongfully accused and going so far as to say that the alleged victim was willing to walk back her claims. “When the alleged accuser wrote a letter to the judge asking to recant the statements she was told that she would go to jail for 90 days, allegedly, if she recants the statement,” she said on her Queen Radio show hosted by Apple Music.

Petty’s status fueled a scorching set of bars by Megan Thee Stallion in her song “Hiss” earlier this year. “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” she rapped, initiating a serious beef with Nicki Minaj by referencing the legislation documenting all sex offenders and named after Megan Kanka, who was killed in 1994 by a previous offender. In addition, a former security guard reportedly won a default judgment last month against Petty and Nicki Minaj after accusing them of assaulting him backstage with the couple potentially owing the man $500,000.

