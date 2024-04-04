A New ‘Matrix’ Film Is In The Works

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sci-fi fans agree that 2022’s The Matrix: Resurrections left much to be desired, but that isn’t keeping Warner Bros. from moving forward with another installment in the cult classic futuristic film saga.

According to Deadline, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Drew Goddard has been tapped to pen and direct a new Matrix film and though there is no word on whether Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie Anne-Moss (Trinity) or Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus) will return, we can’t imagine the studio would move forward with the series without bringing back any of those actors (though Fishburne wasn’t a part of Resurrections). Unless Warner Bros. plans on rebooting the series entirely, Reeves should be returning in some capacity in the upcoming film. At least we hope he does.

Per Deadline:

“Drew came to Warner Bros with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” said Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros Motion Pictures President of Production. “The entire team at Warner Bros Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

Said Goddard, “It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

Whoa! Sounds like they may actually be moving away from Keanue Reeve’s Neo and focusing on brand new characters? While we don’t know what direction the new Matrix film may be going, fans of the franchise will revolt if the OG characters aren’t included in Goddard’s vision. Laurence Fishburne not being in The Matrix: Resurrections was one of the biggest reasons fans didn’t enjoy the 2022 installment. If everyone involved in this knows what’s good for them, they won’t repeat the same mistake again.

What do y’all think of Warner Bros. churning out another Matrix film? Should they leave well enough alone or continue to explore that world? Let us know in the comments section below.

A New ‘Matrix’ Film Is In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com