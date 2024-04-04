Listen Live
News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
G Dep

Source: Bad Boy / G Dep

Rapper G. Dep, best known for early 2000’s hits “Let’s Get It” and “Special Delivery,” has been released from prison after serving 13 years.
The former Bad Boy artist was granted clemency for a cold case killing that took place in 1993. The shooting death went unsolved until Dep, real name Travell Coleman, walked into a New York police precinct in 2010 and confessed to the murder in an effort to clear his conscience. In late 2023, Coleman was one of 16 individuals granted clemency by New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul.

Check out a clip of his release below.

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Travel

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout

News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Style & Fashion

La La Anthony’s PrettyLittleThing Fit Shows Us How To Look Fashionable In The Rain

News

R. Kelly Questions Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Diddy

BET Awards 2022 - Backstage and Audience
Entertainment

Nene Leakes says she could tolerate “respectful cheating”

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Extravaganza With Dee Snider
Entertainment

B2K’s Raz B Recants Rape Allegations Against Former Manager and Cousin Chris Stokes

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close