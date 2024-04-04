Listen Live
Stevie J Details Miami Raid On Diddy, Calls 50 Cent An “Uncle Tom”

The producer also confirms Diddy is in good spirits

Published on April 4, 2024

Compound Entertainment And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Stevie J continues to stand up for his friend Diddy. In a recent interview he detailed the Miami raid and called 50 Cent an Uncle Tom.

The Grammy Award-winning producer recently conducted an interview with TMZ. During the Q&A he revealed that he was at Diddy’s home in Miami when the federal authorities swarmed the compound. “I was at his crib working in the studio. I was sitting outside the studio door and I heard a big BOOM!” he said. “I have witnessed some historical events of excessive force but nothing like this since Sadam Hussein or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar. Three big armored vehicles come and dudes jump out and I have 50 [infrared] dots on my shirt.” he added.

When asked by Harvey Levin what was removed from the property, the “Honey” composer replied, “I saw them take like a bag.. I am sure they took some of the electronics, some of the camera stuff.” He also spoke on 50 Cent and referred to him as an Uncle Tom. “He wants to bring down the Black community worse than anyone else. Stop being a girl and talking about dudes. I’m not concerned about this dude, Curtis. He’s an Uncle Tom and that’s what it is.” Lastly, Stevie J stated that while Diddy felt devasted that his children had to witness the raids in real-time his spirits are up. “He’s spending time with his children and his mother, working out. He’s doing very well.”

50 Cent has since responded to Stevie J on Instagram in typical 50 Cent fashion. “Diddy’s boy friend called me a sell out, He is correct I’m selling out BRANSON COGNAC LOL,” the caption read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5TP923O1j3/?hl=en

You can view the Stevie J interview below.

Stevie J Details Miami Raid On Diddy, Calls 50 Cent An “Uncle Tom”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

