Listen Live
News

Natania Reuben Says She Will Remove Bullets From Her Face To Prove Diddy Shot Her

A victim from the infamous Club New York shooting.

Published on April 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
VMA's "Club Love" After Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Diddy might have another issue on his hands. One of the victims from the infamous Club New York shooting is saying she is willing to remove bits from her face to prove he shot her.

NewsNation is reporting that Natania Reuben is standing ten toes down on her claims that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder assaulted her with a deadly weapon. Last week Reuben was a guest on the Elizabeth Vargas Reports show where she detailed her story on what happened in the early hours of Dec. 27, 1999 in Times Square which resulted in her being shot in the face. “I literally watched them pull out the guns, I had a clear point of view. I mean, for God’s sake, I got shot in my nose. I was facing them directly. I watched everything occur and have described it, vehemently to all parties involved” she exclaimed. “I have nine bullet fragments remaining in my face.”

Related Stories

Recently Natania has been very vocal on social media recounting the tragic event, dispelling that Shyne was the only one in the nightclub shooting and providing more insight on how unfair the trial proceedings were. In turn it is her hopes that her story can be used as evidence for the current federal investigation into Diddy. “I’m willing to have a doctor remove a part of the 9 mm bullet in my face so that they can use it as evidence if need be for this trial” she explained.

Jamal “Shyne” Barrow was found guilty on counts of assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an illegal weapon. He served almost nine years in prison. Diddy and his now deceased friend and bodyguard Anthony “Wolf” Jones were acquitted on all counts. You can see Natania Reuben discuss her story below.

Natania Reuben Says She Will Remove Bullets From Her Face To Prove Diddy Shot Her  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
News

Natania Reuben Says She Will Remove Bullets From Her Face To Prove Diddy Shot Her

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals
Entertainment

Jeezy Seeks to Seal Divorce Documents with Jeannie Mai

Pop Culture

Meet Tanner Adell: The Artist Who Manifested Her Way Onto Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Pinky Cole Hayes Hosts American Sesh Live
Entertainment

Essence Magazine Owner Richelieu Dennis Revealed As Mystery Buyer Of Diddy’s TV Network Revolt

News

Companies Tied To Diddy Served Subpoenas After Federal Raids

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close