Listen Live
News

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami

Published on March 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Diddy x Wes Watson

Source: @watson_fit / Instagram

Despite dealing with a handful of lawsuits that claim he is a sexual predator and having his homes on both coasts raided by the Feds, Sean “Diddy” Combs is still kicking it in Miami. The disgraced Bad Boy mogul was seen on film out and about, and even producer Stevie J was with him, too.

Wes Watson, an influencer, fitness trainer and “life” coach, shared a clip and photo of Diddy at a cafe. Apparently, Watson was on a coffee run and spotted Diddy at a spot called Pura Vida.

Related Stories

“Came to just GRAB a SHOT of ESPRESSO and I Ran into DIDDY‼,” was the caption of the pic that showed a smiling Diddy looking at Watson’s phone.

In the clip, Diddy throws up an L with his fingers and say “Love.”

We wouldn’t say the predicament Diddy finds himself in the type of movie anyone would want to be in. Respectfully.

And clearly, Stevie J is still Team Diddy. No wonder he offered up 50 Cent the fade.

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
News

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami

Pinky Cole Hayes Hosts American Sesh Live
Entertainment

Essence Magazine Owner Richelieu Dennis Revealed As Mystery Buyer Of Diddy’s TV Network Revolt

Parklife Festival 2022
Entertainment

50 Cent denies ex Daphne Joy’s rape allegations after trolling her for being named in Diddy’s lawsuit

First Lady Jill Biden And Halle Berry Visit The University Of Illinois Chicago Highlighting Women's Health Research
Entertainment

Halle Berry Opens Up About Doctor Misdiagnosing Perimenopause Symptoms As Herpes

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Extravaganza With Dee Snider
Entertainment

B2K’s Raz B Recants Rape Allegations Against Former Manager and Cousin Chris Stokes

Rickey's Smiley's Collard Greens
Lifestyle

Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Secret To The Perfect Pot Of Collard Greens

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close