Watch The Total Solar Eclipse With National Geographic’s ‘Eclipse Across America’ Simulcast

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

ABC News and National Geographic announce the unparalleled event “Eclipse Across America.” Read more details about how over 30 million Americans can find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, at least 32 million people across America could see the total solar eclipse, where the moon will completely block the sun in what will be the last of its kind in the U.S. until 2044.

To honor this rare occasion, ABC News and National Geographic announced, “Eclipse Across America,” airing live Monday, April 8, beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ and Hulu as well as network social media platforms. The special program will be anchored by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis, who will be reporting live from Burlington, Vermont.

Nat Geo talent Mariana van Zeller (“Trafficked”) and Nat Geo Explorers photographer Cristina Mittermeier (“Photographer”), astrophotographer Babak Tafreshi, and astrophysicists Jedidah Isler and Ved Chirayath will also be on site to show viewers how to safely observe and photograph eclipses and break down the science and history behind them.

From Mazatlán, Mexico, to Houlton, Maine, the eclipse will span a total of 10 cities across North America. “Eclipse Across America” will broadcast from the following locations experiencing the phenomenon firsthand:

Mazatlán, Mexico – Approximately 2:07-2:11 p.m. EDT with ABC News correspondent Matt Rivers

Del Rio, Texas – Approximately 2:28-2:32 p.m. EDT with ABC News national correspondent Mireya Villarreal and van Zeller

Dallas, Texas – Approximately 2:40-2:44 p.m. EDT with “GMA3” co-anchors DeMarco Morgan and ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and a live check-in with Tafreshi at Frio Cave

Russellville, Arkansas – Approximately 2:51-2:54 p.m. EDT with ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli with hundreds of couples saying “I do” at the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” mass wedding

Carbondale, Illinois – Approximately 2:59-3:05 p.m. EDT with ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and Isler at Southern Illinois University

Indianapolis, Indiana – Approximately 3:06-3:09 p.m. EDT with “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez at the Indy 500 Speedway

Cleveland, Ohio – Approximately. 3:13-3:17 p.m. EDT with “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson at the Great Lakes Science Center

Niagara Falls, New York – Approximately 3:18-3:22 p.m. EDT with ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano and Mittermeier close to the Falls. ABC News multiplatform reporter Reena Roy will be reporting live from this location for ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News

Burlington, Vermont – Approximately 3:26-3:29 p.m. EDT with Muir and Davis at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Houlton, Maine – Approximately 3:32-3:35 p.m. EDT, at one of the last communities in America to see the eclipse

“Eclipse Across America” will simulcast live from 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT across multiple Disney linear networks. Audiences are encouraged to use the hashtag #EclipseAcrossAmerica to post content to their own social feeds throughout the day, which may even be featured on air. Mittermeier will curate photos from National Geographic photographers and Explorers as well as from people across the path of the eclipse using the hashtag during the live broadcast.

“We are thrilled to partner with National Geographic on an unprecedented, multiplatform watch event for this highly anticipated natural phenomenon,” said Reena Mehta, SVP of Streaming and Digital Content for ABC News. “Bringing audiences together across multiple Disney platforms on all devices will ensure that no one misses a moment live or on demand.”

In addition to the live simulcast across multiple Disney platforms, “GMA3” will air a special live preview with Morgan and Dr. Ashton on location in Dallas and with Eva Pilgrim from New York from 1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT. “World News Tonight with David Muir” and ABC New Live’s “Prime with Linsey Davis” will originate broadcasts from Burlington, Vermont. “Good Morning America” will get viewers ready for the eclipse with a preview of what’s to come, safety tips, the economic impact, and the unique ways people are marking the celestial event. “Nightline” will give context on the phenomenon from across the country and will showcase the best pictures of the eclipse taken throughout the day. ABC News Digital will feature robust coverage around the eclipse, including a live blog on ABCNews.com, reporting on how to watch and photograph the celestial event, and a multimedia project profiling the impact of the rare event. ABC News Radio correspondent Jim Ryan will file reports from the eclipse path in Texas. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast, “Start Here,” will include reporting and reactions from the ABC News correspondents in the eclipse path the following morning.

In honor of the eclipse, beginning April 1, National Geographic and Spotify will refresh the Official National Geographic Playlist to be centered around the eclipse for one week. Separately, Nat Geo experts will share tips for the best places to watch, how to safely photograph the eclipse, how witnessing one can change your perspective and reporting on how it may change animal behavior on NatGeo.com.

“Eclipse Across America” is produced by ABC News in partnership with National Geographic. For ABC News, Marc Burstein, Cat Mckenzie, Molly Shaker and Seni Tienabeso serve as executive producers. For National Geographic, Chad Cohen serves as executive producer.

Watch The Total Solar Eclipse With National Geographic’s ‘Eclipse Across America’ Simulcast was originally published on globalgrind.com