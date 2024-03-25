Jadakiss & Jim Jones March With NY Healthcare Workers

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jadakiss and Jim Jones joined forces to march with healthcare workers to the New York governor’s office to demand action on Medicaid.

On Saturday (March 23), members of the 1199SEIU healthcare workers union marched in New York City to the office of New York Governor Kathy Hochul to protest the new restrictions that she has placed concerning Medicaid. Joining them on the march were two top-notch rappers – Jadakiss and Jim Jones. The Dipset MC shared footage of himself and the Lox artist marching with the healthcare workers in the rain in a post on Instagram.

“What we doin?” Jadakiss asks as Jim Jones holds up the camera to capture the moment. “We gettin’ our steps on like Malcolm and Martin, out here for a good cause,” Jones replies. In the caption of the post, he wrote: “Special shout out to all the #1199Healthcare workers who show up for the cause today and march to fight for [what’s] right,” also adding:

“The government is only covering 70 percent of Medicaid cost at our new York hospitals [and] clinics. This 30 percent gap is causing underfunding [which] cause the hospitals to b[e] understaffed then eventually havin’ to close [their] doors. To prevent this from happening we [need] everyone to let the governor know we need the 30 percent to [be] implemented immediately. Shouts to @hot97 [and] @funkflex for keeping the city united when we need it the most @jadakiss.”

In January, 1199SEIU called on Governor Hochul to stop underpaying the state’s hospitals on Medicaid claims. Currently, only 70% of all bills under Medicaid are paid fully. “Over seven million New Yorkers rely on Medicaid services, the majority of whom come from Black and Latino communities. Despite the fact that Medicaid provides vital coverage to these New Yorkers, the state pays hospitals 30% less than the actual cost of needed care,” their statement reads. The practice has led to the closure of two major hospitals in New York City and 15 maternity centers in the state.

The march is the second time Jadakiss has been spotted outside in service of the people. He was recently seen offering support to those incarcerated in the Rikers Island prison system, bringing them pizza from the viral eatery, Cuts N’ Slices.

“Didn’t break my fast but I did let the brothers enjoy the meal and festivities,” he wrote in the caption.

Jadakiss & Jim Jones March With NY Healthcare Workers was originally published on hiphopwired.com