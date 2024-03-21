Well, this is awkward…
TMZ is reporting that Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), has filed a legal injunction this week against his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, to prevent her from using MJ’s estate money to appeal an ongoing legal matter.
The 22-year-old was recently working with Grandma Katherine, 93, as they were trying to stop the executors of MJ’s estate from proceeding with a major business transaction.
It seems like the transaction may be related to the recent agreement with Sony to sell almost half of MJ’s music catalog for $600M. However, the docs do not mention the exact nature of the transaction.
Bigi explains that despite the arguments presented by him and his grandmother, the court ruled against them.
The disconnect came with Katherine’s decision to appeal the ruling. Specifically, Bigi doesn’t want his father’s estate to pay for any of Katherine’s legal bills in this appeal.
In the docs, Bigi explains that the appeal has little chance of winning, and he thinks that the appeal would be of no benefit to the beneficiaries of the trust.
However, Bigi does agree that Katherine is entitled to reasonable attorney’s fees from the previous battle to an extent, and he’s asking the court to use their best judgment in that situation.
A judge has yet to rule on this matter.
Jackson Family Fallout: MJ’s Youngest Son, Bigi, Files Legal Injunction Against Grandma Katherine was originally published on foxync.com
