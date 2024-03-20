Listen Live
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Published on March 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design

Source: ananaline / Getty

As hard as it is to believe, this Sunday is Palm Sunday.

But what is Palm Sunday and why do Christians celebrate it? Palm Sunday is the last Sunday of Lent and the Sunday before Easter. Additionally, it is the start of Holy Week, the most important week in the Christian Faith.

On Palm Sunday, Christian churches often give members and visitors palms to re-create the celebration of Christ’s final arrival in Jerusalem as his followers used palm branches to honor him as King and Messiah.

”“Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” Hosabba in the Highest!” (Matthew 21:9)

As Jesus passed by, the people put their coats and palm branches on the ground. For the full story of Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem, you can read each Gospel: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John as each Gospel account provides a different perspective on Jesus’ life and ministry.

For more information on Palm Sunday and its significance, click here. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
News

Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm

Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Beauty

Long-time Beauty And Hair Influencer Jessica Pettway Dies From Cancer

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMPAS-GOVERNORS-AWARDS-SHOW
Syndicated

Angela Bassett Receives Her First Oscar After A Remarkable 40-Year Film Career

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

Meagan Good Opens Up About Relationship with Jonathan Majors: ‘I’m in Love… I’m Healing’

A Sense Of Home Gala Honoring Charlotte And Gary Gilbert And Jeneva Bell - Arrivals
Entertainment

Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Reveals He Was Sexually Abused by His Boxing Coach

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close