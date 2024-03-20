Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem & 50 Cent Star In Hilarious ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoof

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre is having a great week after the legendary producer had a star placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sharing the moment with some of his famous pals. Speaking of those friends, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent joined Dre in a hilarious skit spoofing Grey’s Anatomy.

During Tuesday’s (March 19) airing of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dr. Dre appears in the spoof of the long-running ABC drama, Grey’s Anatomy titled “Dre’s Anatomy” with the artist born Andre Young in the role of an emergency room doctor.

Dre, Snoop, and Fif all take turns examining Kimmel’s “situation” down below and the most amazing thing about the skit is that nobody breaks character during it all.

After the skit turns into an all-out party with Dre on the beat machine and Snoop taking hits of a mysterious vapor, the skit cuts to a break and teases a new show titled “EM” with Eminem.

The quartet were all on hand this week for Dre’s Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling, displaying their close friendship and support of one another.

Check out Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent in the “Dre’s Anatomy” skit via Jimmy Kimmel Live below. And we’ll echo the sentiments of others to say this needs to be a real series.

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty

