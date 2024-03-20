Kanye West Suing YesJulz For $8M, She Claps Back

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West is suing his former employee YesJulz for violating an NDA, but the media personality remains defiant in response.

The turmoil between Kanye West and YesJulz is boiling after the rapper and producer sued his former employee for $8 million for allegedly disclosing personal information and violating a non-disclosure agreement.

YesJulz, aka Julianne Goddard, was fired by West last week over claims that she was leaking information in conversations with unauthorized Kanye West fan pages including unreleased music from his DONDA album. Reportedly, YesJulz responded to the firing on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “ F—k an NDA. Sue me.” West published the legal notice in a now-deleted post on his Instagram Stories.

“Julianne Goddard has repeatedly, intentionally and grossly violated the terms of her Non-Disclosure Agreement with complainants including publicly disclosing corporate sales figures, social media strategies, text messages with Ye and management, release plans for Vultures album and product designs before release,” the document read in part before adding her behavior was, “hurtful, hateful, and destructive.”

The statement does point to a possible private resolution. YesJulz had previously exposed Milo Yiannopoulos, West’s chief of staff, on X for insulting the rapper’s fans saying they have “Down’s Syndrome.”

The 34-year-old has been defiant and calm in her reaction online.

“One thing I won’t do is sit here and let a group of d–k riding, misogynist yes men go out of their way to slander my name in an attempt to ruin everything I have worked my a– off to build from scratch over the past decade,” she wrote in a thread on X, saying that she has proof that she never signed an NDA. YesJulz was heavily involved in the rollout of the artist’s latest album, Vultures 1 which was released in February.

YesJulz is also beating back accusations from others online, responding to someone in another post who questioned her previous posts regarding Kanye West and Milo.

“The audacity for a company ran by someone who posts screenshots to over 20 million people at his leisure, without consent, to attempt to intimidate a former team member with a ridiculous lawsuit with basis claims of over $7 million in incurred fees for breaking a doc that was never signed is truly laughable,” she wrote before adding, “People need to be held accountable for their actions & f*ckin with me, they most certainly will be.”

