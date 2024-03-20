Listen Live
Chlöe Bailey, Fantasia And Wendy Osefo Rock LaQuan Smith’s Keyhole Twisted Gown

Chlöe Bailey, Fantasia, and Wendy Osefo slayed in LaQuan Smith's dazzling Keyhole Twisted Gown months apart, but who rocked it the best?

Published on March 20, 2024

Chloe Bailey, reality TV star Wendy Osefo, and Fantasia were spotted wearing LaQaun Smith’s glamorous Keyhole Twisted Gown months apart, and all three celebs shined in the suede bodycon masterpiece. 

Osefo wore the curve-hugging ensemble on March 13 during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens LiveThe Real Housewives of Potomac star customized the purple gown with large gold bangles and a stylish 1970s updo, leaving a curly bang and a few tendrils of hair to trail down her beautiful face. Complete with a large keyhole at the center of the chest area, Wendy’s busty upper half was on full display in Smith’s beautiful creation. The dress includes a lengthy slit that descends, revealing the belly button, yet it appears Osefo chose to modify the dress to conceal her midsection.

Osefo wasn’t the first to rock the Keyhole Twisted Gown. 

In November, Bailey was captured wearing the unique dress at the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in Beverly Hills. Donning lavender eyeshadow and fierce lashes, Bailey injected style and panache into the look by incorporating stacked silver bangles on her wrist and large silver hoop earrings. The Swarm actress added extra hair to her locs and silver shoes to elevate Smith’s dazzling gown.

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

A month later, Fantasia rocked Smith’s meticulously crafted Keyhole gown to the Charlotte premiere of The Color Purple. Sporting her signature wavy faux hawk and silver statement earringsthe singer and actress exuded elegance and class as she bumped shoulders with stars like Dawn Richard and celebrity talent and brand manager Keon Foley-Griffin.

All three celebrities infused their own distinct style and flair into LaQuan Smith’s gown, but if you had to pick, who do you think truly owned the look? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

 

Chlöe Bailey, Fantasia And Wendy Osefo Rock LaQuan Smith’s Keyhole Twisted Gown  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

