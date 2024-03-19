Nicki Minaj Angers Her Fans For Cancelling Her Concert Hours Before Showtime

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj and her Barbz fanbase are as rabid as they come (online anyway). So when the Queen rapper canceled her concert appearance in New Orleans at the last minute, ticket holders held her feet to the fire in the Crescent City.

Just hours before Nicki Minaj was set to take the stage at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on March 18, the arena took to its official Instagram page to break some hearts and announce that Nicki wouldn’t be performing as planned.

In the caption for the post, the Center explained, “Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight. As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve. We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon.”

Naturally, fans were up in arms over the last-minute announcement and took to the comments section to express their frustrations.

While many were upset at the simple fact that the cancellation was announced so late in the day, others took issue with the fact that they put up big bucks to travel there to see her perform with one person writing, “Y’all do realize people used there PTO, Paid for rooms, traveled & bought the tickets on top of that, that alone is $500-$1,500 trip especially if you got the GAG city package. They are more so upset due to the [unprofessionalism.] They definitely should’ve said something yesterday instead of hours before the show.”

Point taken.

Still, others defended Nicki, saying she should be putting her health first. Some pointed out the hypocrisy in some of the comments writing, “Y’all get sick and call out of work all the time. Please go touch some damn grass. Y’all find ANY reason to dislike this lady. Good fkn day fr.”

Well, they’re not wrong either.

People then took to X to continue to argue over what was right and what was wrong in this situation with many wishing Nicki a speedy recovery. But fans were still upset that they didn’t get to see their favorite female rapper perform in person right before it was all set to go down.

The cancellation comes days after Nicki performed at Rolling Loud in California, which she posted about days ago. That post too was hit up with comments from people complaining about her canceling her Pink Friday Tour show in New Orleans with one comment reading, “How you cancel the concert hours before smh made people buy outfits & tickets y’all these rappers dgaf.”

No word yet on when Nicki Minaj will make up her canceled show. Best believe the crowd will be a tad bit salty whenever it goes down but will of course be in attendance when the time comes.

—

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Nicki Minaj Angers Her Fans For Cancelling Her Concert Hours Before Showtime was originally published on hiphopwired.com