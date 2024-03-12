In a little more than two weeks, Beyonce‘s Act ii will officially touch down. On Thursday (March 12) Bey dropped the album’s official title, artwork, and more.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT BEYONCE’S OFFICIAL SITE FOR VINYLS ALBUM INFO AND MORE

Cowboy Carter is the album’s official title and in addition to the project, of course, The Hive is being blessed with an opportunity for lots of extras. Bey’s official website now features the following items:

Cowboy Carter Limited Edition CD Box Set

Cowboy Carter Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set(Colors include white, black, red, and blue)

Cowboy Carter Limited Edition CD

RELATED: Welcome To Beyoncé’s Era Of The Mullet

RELATED: Beyoncé Goes No.1 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Charts With “Texas Hold ‘Em”

There’s also lots of eye candy, with a few different aesthetics for fans of cover art to enjoy.

Check out more below.

Last month, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to ever go No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” a single from her upcoming album, tentatively titled Act II which will be a followup to 2022’s Act I: Renaissance. Along with the Hot Country Songs honors, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and another Act II single, “16 Carriages,” debuted at No. 2 and No. 38 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100.

Let’s see what records she breaks later this month with the release of her highly-anticipated project, Cowboy Carter, available March 29.

Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Artwork, and More for ‘act ii’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com