Jacky Oh’s Family Takes Down GoFundMe for Home After DC Young Fly Says It’s ‘Fake’

Comedian D.C. Young Fly has spoken out against a GoFundMe campaign launched by the family of his late girlfriend, Jacky Oh, calling it “fake.”

The fundraiser aimed to save Jacky Oh’s home from foreclosure following her unexpected passing in May 2023 due to complications from plastic surgery. In the now-deleted GoFundMe page, Jacky’s relatives appealed for donations to settle the mortgage debt, emphasizing her dedication to providing for her children, Nova, Nala, and Prince Nehemiah.

In the bio of the since-deleted account page, JackyOh’s relatives wrote:⁣

“It is with a heavy heart I write to request your kind donations…The family of Jaclyn Marie Smith, also known as “Ms. Jacky OH.” As many of you know, Jacklyn passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2023…we have recently received the news that Jacklyn’s home is going into foreclosure on March 25th.”⁣

While it remains unclear how much the fundraiser collected before its removal, the goal was set at $1 million. D.C. Young Fly, Jacky Oh’s longtime partner and father of their children, took swift action to have the campaign deactivated, with his attorneys labeling it as misleading. GoFundMe confirmed the removal and refunded all donors, emphasizing their commitment to preventing misuse of their platform.

D.C. Young Fly’s legal team expressed hope that people would remember Jacky Oh for her brilliance and values, urging continued support for her family. However, no further details regarding the status of Jacky’s home were provided. Despite the controversy surrounding the GoFundMe, Jacky’s sister previously endorsed the fundraiser on Instagram, reiterating the family’s plea for assistance in preserving her sister’s legacy.