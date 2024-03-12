Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump In Real Time At The 2024 Oscars

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump had plenty to say about Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars hosting—but the comedian had the last laugh, responding in real-time.

On Sunday night (March 10) the 96th Academy Awards were coming to a close. Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel served as the host of the grand event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and he began to thank the audience. “This show is not about me, and I appreciate you having me. It’s really about you, and Emma, and all these great actors and actresses and filmmakers, but I was told we had like an extra minute, and I’m really proud of something, and I was wondering if I could share it with you. I just got a review and ummm…,” Kimmel said before reading a Truth Social post from former President Donald Trump about him.

“Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” the post said. “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Blah. Blah. Blah. Make America Great Again.” Kimmel paused as the crowd laughed. “See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No? Well thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still up. Isn’t it past your jail time?”, Kimmel retorted. The Oscars crowd broke into heavy laughter and applause after Kimmel’s jab.

Kimmel revealed that he had been advised not to read Trump’s post on Truth Social during an interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Monday morning (March 11). “They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,’” he said. He didn’t specify the person in particular who told him that he couldn’t read the post, but Kimmel replied: “[I was like] ‘Yes I am.’”

It’s not the first time that Kimmel has verbally smacked down the former president concerning the Oscars. Back in 2018, Trump posted “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” the morning after that year’s show on Twitter, also hosted by Kimmel. “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!” Kimmel fired back: “Thanks, lowest-rated President in HISTORY. “

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump In Real Time At The 2024 Oscars was originally published on hiphopwired.com