Ayesha Curry Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump At The NYC ‘Irish Wish’ Premiere

Ayesha Curry and her growing baby bump graced the red carpet for the premiere of her latest Netflix film, Irish Wish.

The soon-to-be mother of 4 is reviving her acting career as she stars opposite Lindsay Lohan in the romantic comedy coming to Netflix on March 15.

Curry cradled her belly as she posed next to Lohan in a sexy black Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured lace-up detailing, hugging her curves in all the right places.

The entrepreneur opted for a soft glam look with a subtle cat eye for added drama. She kept the accessories minimal but made a bold statement with her vibrant green nails. Curry’s hair was styled with a side part, allowing it to cascade romantically over her shoulder.

Ayesha Curry shares the news of baby number 4

Curry kicked off Women’s History Month announcing the news of her growing family in the cover story of her publication, Sweet July.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.’ And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again,” she says in the article.

The 34-year-old cookbook author says pregnancy feels different this time around. The couple has three kids: daughter Riley, 11, born in July 2012; daughter Ryan, 8, born July 2015; and son Cannon, 5, born July, 2018.

In the interview she says, “For one, I’m tremendously busy in ways I wasn’t before. I now have older children, who have full lives and schedules that we’re balancing on a daily basis on top of work and all the family things. That’s added an interesting layer to this experience. I’m also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don’t need as much from us,” she says.

Congratulations to the Curry family on this new chapter.

