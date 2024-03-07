Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry and her Dolce & Gabbana outfit are the inspiration we need for Women’s History Month. The mother-of-two hopped on her Instagram with a cute reel and a message, and we are soaking it all up!

It takes a Tia Mowry Instagram reel to get us pumped, and the actress did not disappoint in her latest clip. Mowry was her usual sassy and confident self as she fashionably reminded her followers to “be EXTRA. Be feminine and fierce.” The author started her video off rocking a shimmery leisure set and white sneakers. She then kicked at the camera and transformed into an all-black Dolce & Gabbana outfit as she danced to the tunes of “Who’s That Girl” by Eve.

Tia Mowry Rocks Dolce & Gabbana

Mowry’s D&G ensemble consisted of a $4,595 wool tuxedo jacket featuring a floral applique detail that she wore over a sleek black top and a $2,995 D&G floral-embroidered Ottoman cotton mini skirt. The former child star topped her monochromatic look off with ankle-strap heels, her signature hoop earrings, and silver jewelry. The entrepreneur wore her hair in wild curls that framed her beautiful face.

Mowry posted the video with an empowering caption to motivate women to step into their power however that may look. “I LOVE WHEN I REMEMBER WHO I AM ,” the celebrity typed. “Let this be your reminder today to be EXTRA. Be feminine and fierce. Be a slay. Be soft. Whoever you be, be ALL OF YOU. Love HER. Embrace HER. Validate HER. Because she is WORTHY and ONE OF ONE.” Her followers ate her reel up and inundated her comment section with compliments.

We love it when our girl Tia gives us a good serve and message on Instagram. She is the content queen we didn’t know we needed!

DON’T MISS…

Tia Mowry Is Living Her Truth

5 Life Lessons We Learned From Tia Mowry

62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years

Tia Mowry Kicks A$$ In Her Latest Reel Rocking A Dolce & Gabbana All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com