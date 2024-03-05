MENLO PARK, CA.– Facebook and Instagram are experiencing an outage.
Users attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today are seeing error messages. Other platforms impacted include Threads and Facebook Messenger.
Tracking site Downdetector shows users started reporting issues around 10 a.m. Eastern.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
The post Facebook, Instagram Down appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Facebook, Instagram Down was originally published on wibc.com
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
And You Woo Woo WHAT?! ‘Embarrassed’ Jeffrey Osborne Concertgoers Seek $2M In Emotional Distress Lawsuit
-
Prayers Up: Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia, Primary Progressive Aphasia
-
Big Boi & Andre 3000 Reuniting Backstage Is The Wholesome Content X Needed
-
Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.
-
Oh My, Oh Why: Fans Share Reactions To Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ On Social Media
-
Chilli Faces Backlash After Correcting Fan Who Called Her Chocolate: 'Without A Tan, I’m Caramel'
-
Outspoken Councilman Eric Mays Passes Away 65