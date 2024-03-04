Scott Storch Sued By Beverly Hills Jeweler Over Unpaid $65K Bill

Scott Storch hasn’t been in the news of late save for making an appearance during the early days of VERZUZ and producing tracks here and there over the past few years. The hitmaking keyboardist was hit with a lawsuit after reportedly not paying a $65,000 bill to a California jeweler.
Scott Storch, 50, was slapped with a lawsuit from Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels in Beverly Hills, according to a report from TMZ. Marco says in the filing documents that the monies owed to him by Storch date back to January 2020. Storch bought a diamond-studded platinum ring valued at $61,000.
At one point, Storch was maintaining monthly installment payments but Marco shared in his documents that Storch last paid in 2021 with a bill of $65,5000. Marco’s legal team gave Storch’s side a pair of letters demanding payment with the looming threat of a lawsuit. When the letters did not garner a response from Storch, Marco’s team filed the lawsuit.
According to the outlet, Scott Storch has not responded publicly to the lawsuit.
