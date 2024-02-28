Listen Live
McConnell to Step Down as Senate Republican Leader

Published on February 28, 2024

McConnell To Step Down As Republican Senate Leader

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will step down as GOP leader in November. He made the announcement today on the Senate floor, saying it’s time for the next generation of leadership.

“One of life’s most under-appreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move onto life’s next chapter,” he said. “So I stand before you today to say this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

The 82-year-old said he’ll step down from the role after the November elections but will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2027. He’s the longest-serving Senate party leader in American history, as he’s been elected to lead the Republican conference nine times since 2006.

