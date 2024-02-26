Clarence Thomas Hires ‘Karen’ Accused Of Texting ‘I Hate Black People’ As His New Law Clerk

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it to Supreme Court justice and unintentional Uncle Ruckus impersonator Clarence Thomas to hire as his law clerk a white woman facing Karen-ish accusations of texting, “I hate Black people” to a colleague.

According to the New York Times, of all the people in America who Thomas could have employed as a clerk for his upcoming term, he chose Crystal Clanton, a former national field director at Turning Point USA — the conservative anti-think tank for mediocre white people founded by barely-even-closeted white nationalist Charlie Kirk, a loud and proud racist who never passes on an opportunity to antagonize Black people with largely factless white nonsense, and, recently, he was on a mission to prove by white right-winger standards that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an “awful” person who shouldn’t be celebrated as a hero. So, it’s not terribly surprising that Klanton—sorry, Clanton — is a pea in that same pod.

From the Times:

In late 2017, a New Yorker story reported that Ms. Clanton, who had served for five years as the national field director at Turning Point USA, a conservative student group, had sent the text messages, including the statement “i hate black people,” to another employee. The New York Times has not seen the messages. Ms. Clanton, who had resigned from the group by the time the article came out, told The New Yorker at the time that she had no recollection of the messages and that “they do not reflect what I believe or who I am and the same was true when I was a teenager.” (Ms. Clanton would have been 20 years old when the messages were sent.) In the years since, Ms. Clanton has maintained a close relationship with Justice Thomas and his wife, Virginia Thomas. Ms. Thomas once served on the advisory board of Turning Point USA, and subsequently hired Ms. Clanton. The justice has called the allegations against Ms. Clanton unfounded and said that he does not believe her to be racist.

First of all, the fact that Clanton said she didn’t recall sending an explicitly racist and hateful text message—as opposed to saying flat out that she didn’t send it—is very telling. Of course, it’s no surprise that Thomas opted to believe at face value that Clanton was innocent of sending the bigoted text messages, because, honestly, even if she did write, “I hate Black people,” it would only mean she appears to have a lot in common with her new employer.

