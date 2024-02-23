Solange Knowles’ Son Daniel “Julez” Smith, Jr. Walks For Versace During Milan Fashion Week

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Solange Knowles’ son, Daniel “Julez” Smith, Jr., is having a breakout moment on the runway – and we love to see it. The up-and-coming supermodel hit the catwalk for Versace’s Fall-Winter 2024 presentation during Milan Fashion Week.

Cameras caught Daniel rocking an upscale casual monochromatic leather look on February 23. His ‘fit, the 44th in a collection of 82, was a yummy dark brown leather jacket and pant ensemble.

Daniel’s bomber was slightly oversized with fur around the color, while his straight-leg pants fit perfectly. Slight distressing and gold zipper details accented both coordinates. Daniel wore cornrows to top off the look.

Solange beamed with pride in videos captured and shared by stylist and creator NoIGJeremy and others at the Versace event. “The coolest @solangeknowles,” wrote NoIGJeremy on his Instagram stories.

Daniel “Julez” Smith, Jr. is carving his own path in the fashion world.

Daniel’s Italian runway appearance comes just days after his modeling debut for LUAR during New York Fashion Week on February 13. He made headlines as his mother, Aunt Beyonce, and grandmother, Tina Knowles, were in attendance.

Daniel wore an over-the-top leather coat with dramatic fur sleeves and a grey button-down shirt underneath in the LUAR show. Walking for two major international fashion houses in less than two weeks, the 19-year-old is taking the fashion world by storm.

We feel like aunties, watching Daniel blossom in front of our very eyes. Carving his own path, Solange’s son was exposed to the fashion industry at a young age. As a member of one of the most iconic, culture-creating families, he often attended openings, galas, and celebrations.

Further, he accompanied his mother – a fashion icon in her own right – to several of her appearances. Cameras caught him with Solange at a Macy’s INC International Concepts event in 2009, Mercedes Benz NYFW in the same year, and at a Stella McCartney presentation in 2012, to name a few.

Slaying to the fashion ‘gawds is obviously in his blood – and Daniel’s growing legion of fans agree. With only three posts on Instagram, the model already has more than 70K followers

We can’t wait to see what’s next in Daniel’s fashionable future. See his Versace look in motion on the runway below.

