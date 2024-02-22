Moon Landing Successful

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

HOUSTON, Texas — The first U.S. moon landing since 1972 is successful.

Houston-based Intuitive Machines guided its Odysseus lander onto the moon Thursday. The lander will collect data needed by NASA, which is planning to land near the moon’s south pole later this decade.

It marks the first touchdown by a U.S.-built spacecraft since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Odysseus is expected to spend roughly a week gathering data before it loses power.

