Listen Live
News

Moon Landing Successful

Published on February 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
The moon

Source: PHOTO: NASA

HOUSTON, Texas — The first U.S. moon landing since 1972 is successful.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Houston-based Intuitive Machines guided its Odysseus lander onto the moon Thursday. The lander will collect data needed by NASA, which is planning to land near the moon’s south pole later this decade.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It marks the first touchdown by a U.S.-built spacecraft since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Odysseus is expected to spend roughly a week gathering data before it loses power.

The post Moon Landing Successful appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Moon Landing Successful  was originally published on wibc.com

RELATED TAGS

Moon Landing

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close