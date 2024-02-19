Megan Thee Stallion & Nike Team Up For New “Hot Girl Systems” Collection

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

While Megan Thee Stallion had Nicki Minaj spinning outta control and alienating a lot of fans with her unhinged rants and subpar “Big Foot” response to her (no shots), the Hot Girl coach seems to unbothered by the dust up she kicked off. She continues to collect bags while climbing the ladder to success escalator style (RIP BIG).

For her latest endeavor, Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Nike to release a new collection dubbed the “Hot Girl Systems.” The collection will feature new attire and footwear with Thee Stallion’s signature hottie flames along with reflective material and Y2K-inspired graphics to help it stand out amongst other apparel. Designed to capture Megan’s personal style and newfound dedication to mental and physical health (the woman’s a spokesperson for Planet Fitness), the new Hot Girl Systems will surely be a hit amongst her fanbase while being hated on by The Barbz.

Per Nike:

Nike x Megan Thee Stallion kicks off with her first-ever apparel and NBY footwear collaboration: Hot Girl Systems. Designed to be both bold and versatile, the collection features dynamic pieces made for all bodies and all movement.

The second phase, which rolls out in early March, includes two new NTC digital workouts and in-real-life experiences, plus a campaign to empower Hotties to achieve a Hottie State of Mind.

What exactly is a Hottie State of Mind? Megan Thee Stallion will tell you: It’s an energy, an attitude and a new way to move. It’s how you show up for yourself and others. It’s loving and being kind to yourself and prioritizing your physical and mental health. And it’s always walking with your head held high — because Hotties know being your best starts from within.

Powered by Nike By You, the collection will feature the Air Max 97 by Megan Thee Stallion, which lets users customize the sneakers to their liking along with a bomber jacket with removable straps, Nike Pro shorts, sports bras and bodysuits amongst other pieces.

The Nike “Hot Girl Systems” collection is available on Megantheestallion.com, Nike.com and Nike retailers Feb. 20.

Check out pieces for Megan Thee Stallion’s Nike collection below. Let us know if you’ll be picking up any pieces in the comments section.

