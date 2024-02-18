Iced Out Megan Thee Stallion Exemplifies Why Black Women Should Treat Themselves – Because We Deserve

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Just ask one of our favorite Aquarius’ Megan Thee Stallion, who recently made a big jewelry purchase.

The “HISS” hitmaker dropped pictures of her new rock on Instagram on February 16. Iced out in a larger-than-life teardrop ring, Megan writes, “My valentines/birthday gift to me ” on her carousel post.

Megan The Stallion treats herself after winning 2024: The Year Of The Stallion .

It’s no surprise that our favorite hottie is out here treating herself. The Houston rapper has a lot to celebrate in 2024.

She started the year with a Planet Fitness sponsorship, aligning her love of working out and mental health with affordable gym membership for fans. She donned a purple wig and matching body-ody-ody suit to celebrate.

Meg’s winning year continued with the promotion of “Mean Girls,” showing the world that she is the Black Regina James. She dropped a music video for “Not My Fault,” rocking platinum blond hair alongside the box office hit and stunned on the premiere’s red carpet in a custom mermaid, iridescent gown that we can’t stop talking about.

In late January, Megan released what we now know to be her first solo song to debut at number one on the Billboard 100 chart. “HISS” set the internet on fire with its piercing lyrics and head-turning video style.

Shortly before news of her song smashing music charts, the now 29-year-old inked a new deal with Warner Music Group. While maintaining her private company, “Hot Girl Productions, Meg will utilize WMG’s global distribution and marketing. Meg’s masters reportedly remain hers.

And if all of that is not enough, Megan teased her highly anticipated collection with Nike a day before showing her new jewelry. The official collection of gym essentials, Hot Girl Systems, drops on February 20. The pieces range from $40 to $200 in sizes from XS to 4X.

Meg’s capsule will include a long-sleeved bodysuit, a cool bomber jacket, a sports bra, and more. All in black and red colorways.

Megan The Stallion says she’s ‘not playing about herself’ in 2024. She deserves.

Whew! We are less than 60 days into the new year, and Megan is taking the industry by storm. No wonder the “Her” raptress is turning up and celebrating moments with gifts she likes.

While many may view Meg’s shiny new accessory as just a piece of jewelry – it signifies more. Sending a message to all hot girls, Meg is in her “Treat Yourself, I Deserve” era. And we love that for her – because we all should be.

Black women often work hard with little to no reward. But treating yourself when you can as is a necessity – not a luxury. Diamonds may not be your thing – but you can take a trip, go to the spa, buy a book, or spend the day alone.

Take a page out of Meg’s book early in 2024 and treat yourself. Because, Hotties, We deserve! (See how the sexy femcee fully treated herself and celebrated her birthday in part one of her Vegas recap below)

Iced Out Megan Thee Stallion Exemplifies Why Black Women Should Treat Themselves – Because We Deserve was originally published on hellobeautiful.com