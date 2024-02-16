Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures 1’ Taken Down By FUGA Distributor, Now On Label Engine

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s new collaborative project Vultures 1 has been met with delays and false starts before its release last week. FUGA, a music distribution company, moved to take down Vultures 1 from DSPs and now the album is being distributed by another company.

Rolling Stone reports that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign dropped their new project but not without a hitch. In the report, FUGA says that a client of theirs uploaded Vultures 1 without their approval despite never agreeing to a full-on deal with Ye and his team.

“Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1. Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so,” a spokesperson for Downtown Music, FUGA’s parent company, shared in a statement to Rolling Stone. “On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.”

The outlet adds that the album is now being electronically distributed via Label Engine and is back on DSPs such as Apple Music. The album is facing other hardships after the estate of Donna Summer didn’t clear the use of the singer’s sample on one track along with Ozzy Osbourne blasting West for sampling one of his songs without clearance, citing Ye’s antisemitic views.

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

