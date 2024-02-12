Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

HOUSTON, Texas — Two people are injured, and the suspect is dead, following a shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston.

The woman entered the church Sunday afternoon wearing a trenchcoat and backpack, armed with what authorities called a “long rifle,” and began shooting. Two off-duty officers then engaged the suspect, striking her.

She reportedly entered with a 5-year-old child, who was hit during the incident and is in critical condition. Another man was hit in the leg, and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

It is currently unknown what the motive was, or how the child was related to the shooter.

The post One Dead, Two Hurt Following Texas Church Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

