Summer 2024’s Hottest Music Tours: Megan Thee Stallion, Usher, And More

The weather may still be in the 30s and 40s but come summer, we outside! The summer is shaping up to be a scorcher with some epic summer music tours from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Usher, Janet Jackson and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Tour

Megan Thee Stallion enthusiastically announced her summer music tour on Good Morning America, this week, relishing in the fact that she will finally be able to trek around the world during her self-proclaimed hot girl season. And it doesn’t hurt she has the hottest song of 2024 with the record-breaking, chart-topping diss track “Hiss.”

“I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience,” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion’s tour joins the list of summer music concerts already in swing. From Janet Jackson to Burna Boy, these summer music concerts have all our coin.

Usher – World Tour

Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance is only the beginning. The R&B goat will embark on a world tour, giving fans who missed the Vegas residency or fans who want to double down on the opportunity to witness the Usher experience in person.

Dates for Usher’s world tour haven’t been revealed yet, but we know the tour begins Feb. 11, during this year’s Super Bowl, and will stop at the Lovers & Friends festival

Janet Jackson – Together Again Tour

Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour also kicks off this summer on June 4 in Palm Desert, California, before it concludes July 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. With 35 electric dates, fans can look forward to live renditions of classic Janet jams like “When I Think of You,” “Control” and “All For You.” According to Variety, the tour will also commemorate significant milestones, such as 25 years of The Velvet Rope, 30 years of Janet, and 35 years of Rhythm Nation.

Nicki Minaj – Gag City Tour

Nicki Minaj is prepared to hit Gag City with the Barbz this March and into the summer months with more dates being added. The embattled femcee, who returned fire at Megan Thee Stallion with the paltry “Big Foot,” will run through her Pink Friday 2 hits.

Adele – Adele In Munich Tour

If you’re an Adele fan, and you aren’t able to get to her Vegas Residency, you can catch the powerhouse singer in Germany at her 2024 summer Adele In Munich tour.

“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she wrote in a post on social media. “Guten Tag babes x.”

