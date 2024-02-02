Check Out A First Look At Season 2 of Netflix’s Mega-Hit Series ‘Squid Game’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s mega-hit series, “Squid Game,” is set to make a triumphant return this year. Read more about its return and check out first look images from Season 2 inside.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation about the chilling and innovative Korean thriller series’ return. Today (Feb. 2), the streaming platform unveiled first look images for its second season which reveal enticing glimpses of what’s to come, furthering fan excitement over the show that has become Netflix’s most popular series to date.

Visionary director Hwang Dong-hyuk returns to helm the global streaming sensation with a dream ensemble cast by his side. Following his historic win at the 74th Primetime Emmys as the first Asian to win “Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series,” Hwang continues his role as director, writer, and producer.

The “Next on Netflix” trailer, which debuted this morning, also features a heart-pounding clip from the upcoming season. It shows Gi-hun making a difficult decision. In the clip, Emmy award winning actor Lee Jung-jae returns as Gi-hun, who’s abandoned his US plans after he receives a mysterious call and embarks on a chase with a motive.

The new season welcomes other beloved characters back like Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and Recruiter (Gong Yoo). Adding to the intrigue, a new character played by Park Gyu-young makes her debut, sparking curiosity about the new character.

“Squid Game” first took the world by storm in 2021 with its debut, quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched series around the world. Garnering over 1.65 billion viewing hours watched by more than 142 million households in its first 28 days, the series took the #1 spot in “Today’s Top 10” across 94 countries. Beyond its massive viewership, the series earned prestigious awards such as the Gotham Awards’ “Breakthrough Series,” the “AFI Special Award,” and 6 Primetime Emmy Awards, a first for a local language series. Recognized for its cinematic quality, Squid Game also received nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards. The series was praised for its refreshing social commentary of a modern society fraught with intense competition, all told against the backdrop of nostalgic childhood games, turning all things Squid Game — its art, music, fashion, and games — into a global cultural phenomenon.

So much so, that the show has its own reality spin-off series on the platform as well. Check out the Next on Netflix trailer here.

Check out images from “Squid Game” Season 2 below:

Check Out A First Look At Season 2 of Netflix’s Mega-Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ was originally published on globalgrind.com